Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,539.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $143.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

