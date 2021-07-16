Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,475 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $195,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.71. 8,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

