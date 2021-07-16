Jane Street Group LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. 1,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,402. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

