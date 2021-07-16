Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 112.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470,839 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $677,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,116,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,572,000 after buying an additional 106,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 4,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,800. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.