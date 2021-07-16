Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $401,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after buying an additional 232,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after buying an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,649. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

