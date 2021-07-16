Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,821 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 281,424 shares during the last quarter.

GNR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,623. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40.

