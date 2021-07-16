Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.59% of Vail Resorts worth $69,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $311.34 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.28 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

