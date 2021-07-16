Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 134,426 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $90,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

