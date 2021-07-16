Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.23% of EMCOR Group worth $75,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

