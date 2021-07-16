Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $87,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $292.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

