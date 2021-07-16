Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $73.13 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,497,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $1,154,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,715,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,432,592. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

