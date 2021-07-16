Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,492,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after buying an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

