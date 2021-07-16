Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 438,327 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $85,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

GWRE opened at $108.15 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

