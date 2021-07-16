JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 312,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,155. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

