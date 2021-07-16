Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR:1COV opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

