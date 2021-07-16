Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,388.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £70.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

