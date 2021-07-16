Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $48.30 on Friday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

