Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.08 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.