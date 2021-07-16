Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SLG stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

