Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 259,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,135,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

