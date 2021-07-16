Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

