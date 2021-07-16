Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orange in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ORAN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Orange by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at $13,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

