Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CURO Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

