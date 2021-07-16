Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $21.96 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

