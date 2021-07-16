Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
WRI stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
