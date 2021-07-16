Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

WRI stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.