JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.06 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.07.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
