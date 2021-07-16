JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.06 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

