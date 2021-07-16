JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading 5.6% Higher

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. 8,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

