Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $379,254.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 409,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,127. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.98 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

