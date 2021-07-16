John F. Crowley Sells 14,885 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,739,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.