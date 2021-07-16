John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.64 ($4.10). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 250,431 shares traded.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.91. The company has a market cap of £272.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

