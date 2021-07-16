John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.29

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

