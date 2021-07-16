Jonathan Segal Sells 30,300 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $328,755.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,037. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

