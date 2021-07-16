JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,894 ($50.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,915.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

