JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70.

