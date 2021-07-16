JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

