JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 173

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.61.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

