JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

