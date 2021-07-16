JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JPM opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

