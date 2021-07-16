JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $187.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $187.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JPM stock opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

