JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.79. 99,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,369,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $468.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

