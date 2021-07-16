JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 67,912 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of BEST worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the first quarter worth $32,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $531.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. BEST’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.