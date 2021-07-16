JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 125,017 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.