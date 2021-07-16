JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,608 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

