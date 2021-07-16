JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

SBTX opened at $30.01 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

