JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $2,428,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

