JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BTU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

