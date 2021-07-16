JS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zscaler by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 89.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 138.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $236.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

