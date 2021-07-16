JS Capital Management LLC Invests $275,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 417,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 865,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

