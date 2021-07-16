JS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SALM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.47. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.