Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

